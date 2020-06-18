It is the first home-and-home meeting between Ohio State and Alabama. They have played four times, all in neutral site games. Ohio State won the last meeting 42-35 in the 2015 Sugar Bowl en route to the national title.
The Crimson Tide won the other three meetings.
