Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders meet in Lahaina, Hawaii

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1)
The Red Raiders are 4-1 in non-conference play. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Obanor averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Key is shooting 67.5% and averaging 13.2 points for Ohio State.
Obanor is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Daniel Batcho is averaging 10.8 points for Texas Tech.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.