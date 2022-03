The Ramblers’ record in MVC games is 13-5. Loyola Chicago ranks fourth in the MVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lucas Williamson averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: E.J. Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Buckeyes. Jamari Wheeler is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Williamson is averaging 14 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

