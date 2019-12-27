By the time the Buckeyes (13-0) and the Tigers (13-0) finish up in nearby Glendale, their combined record will stand at 27-1, one team will wind up both great and sad, and everybody will be able to look forward to spending idle moments of ensuing years counting up how many NFL players romped on the last Saturday night of the 2010s around the indoor-yet-natural Tifway 419 grass.

For a colossus with a stunning 11 all-Americans on the first, second and third Associated Press teams, the run-up has brimmed with raves, about the spectacle up ahead and about each other.

“When you look at guys on both sides of the ball and both teams, you’ve got a lot of NFL players there that are going to be playing for a long time,” Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said. “So it’s going to be fun seeing those guys playing against each other and competing. But you talk about a collection of power, speed, you know, strength. You kind of look on both sides, it’s there.

“Clemson, they’re strong, they’re powerful, they’re tough. So are we. They’re fast. They have speed. We have speed. They have a really good quarterback. We have a really good quarterback. They have a really good running back. We have a really good running back. It goes back and forth. And so it’s an equated game, and it’ll be fun to watch.”

“Your biggest thing in a game like this is: Understand that it’s a dirty game,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “This is a dirty game, meaning that when you run between the tackles where they want you to go, I mean, you’ve got to get the dirty yards. You’re going to be running through arm tackles on the first level. It’s going to be hard to block their down linemen, even with double teams. . . .

“So you’ve got to be very disciplined with your eyes. Your eyes and your feet got to be on the same page. You’ve got to think quickly. You’ve got to make quick decisions. And then you’ve got to be violent, and then over time, as you take those base hits, you’ve got that level swing, then the doubles and the home runs will come.”

“Just the personnel on the field, both sides, it gets you really excited,” said Kirk Herbstreit, the ESPN analyst. “It feels like a national championship. . . . It’s what you hope for when you get to this moment in the season.”

Following all the stars should prove a challenge for the eyeballs. One of them, Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who has rushed for 1,500 yards and caught 29 passes and scored 19 touchdowns this season, said of Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, “He’s the best player in the nation.” First-team all-American Young, in turn, said of Clemson first-team all-American linebacker Isaiah Simmons: “Isaiah, freaky. Real freakish player, man. . . . He definitely can wreck a game.”

John Simpson, Clemson’s second-team all-American guard, started summarizing the emphases on Ohio State’s defense and wound up mentioning everybody: “Their DBs, their safety, ’backers, their front. They’re fast. They’re fast, big, long.”

Statuesque Georgian quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who merely led Clemson to the national title last year as a freshman, said of brilliant Georgian quarterback Justin Fields, whose touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio for Ohio State this season soared at 40-to-1: “He’s more and more polished as a passer. . . . He’s gotten so good at working the pocket. He really can be a pocket passer, too.”

Young said of Lawrence, who masterfully righted his interception habit midseason and hasn’t thrown one since Oct. 19: “I feel like when you really study him on film, he’s definitely faster than, you know, people think he is. So you definitely have to be prepared for that, because he will pull the ball and run, and I think that’s what a lot of people might not know.”

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney thought of those times when Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman might tangle with Young and said, “Must-see TV!”

Ohio State first team all-American cornerback Jeff Okudah looked at Clemson wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, accurately deemed them unreasonably good, and said, “I’m really excited to have that challenge.”

Simmons said of the Buckeyes, “You can’t find a weakness in them,” and said of 1,829-yard Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, “I mean, nobody stopped him.”

Tigers third-team all-American safety Tanner Muse dug deep into the statistics and said of the Buckeyes: “They’re the best third-down team in the nation. It’s not by mistake.”

Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland said of Lawrence: “Unbelievable player. You can’t say enough good things about him.”

Clemson linebacker James Skalski looked at Fields and Ohio State and said: “They’re good at everything. They’re good at everything.”

Young said of Clemson’s offensive line with its four seniors and its one Ohioan (Carman), “They’re all guys that can go.” Swinney said of Ohio State’s front: “They look like our [much-celebrated] guys last year, and not just that they have some superstar-type guys, but they have depth. They’ve got a lot of guys. Listen, they take that number two out, 11 comes in, he’s pretty good. There’s not a lot of drop-off. That guy is really good, twitchy. And the same thing in their deep tackle when they bring 67 in there.”

Then, when improvisation enters as all the skill and discipline mandates it must, think of Fields and his 471 rushing yards and his 10 rushing touchdowns in his first full college season after transferring from Georgia.

Think of Lawrence as Elliott puts it: “Probably as good as I’ve seen out of structure, you know, when he breaks the pocket, just the ability to be accurate on the move, to find receivers, you know, down the field. He doesn’t quite get the credit, and I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but he doesn’t get the credit for the legs that he has. He’d probably be a little bit faster than [former Clemson quarterback] Deshaun [Watson], to be honest with you, when he takes off and runs.”

That’s not to ignore the 5-foot-10 Dobbins and the 5-foot-10 Etienne, as people often have but the Associated Press did not — they’re the two second-team running backs — as they’re understated in person, charming when they’re smiling and not charming when you’re aiming to tackle.

“You talk to Travis, I’m surprised he’s even talking, up on the stage,” Elliott said at a media gathering. “He doesn’t like this. This is the part of his success, he doesn’t like this part.”

Somebody asked Dobbins if he and Etienne ever discuss which of them has gotten overlooked more.

“No, we haven’t talked about that,” Dobbins said with one of his classic short answers.

“Not publicly?” went the next question.

“No, I mean, we both have an argument,” Dobbins said.

Now they’ll play on a night when getting attention might never seem harder, with so many players worthy and the safest prediction that someday all the football geeks will count up all the NFL guys. “I think so,” Borland said.

