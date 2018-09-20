FILE- In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches during the team’s spring NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. Meyer will be back on the Ohio State sideline Saturday against Tulane after serving a three-game suspension. He was forced to sit out after the university determined he mismanaged the behavior of former assistant Zach Smith. (Jay LaPrete, File/Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s All-American defensive end Nick Bosa will be out indefinitely after having surgery for a lower-abdomen injury.

Coach Urban Meyer said on his radio show Thursday that Bosa had surgery on a “core muscle.” Meyer didn’t provide a timetable for his return.

Jonathan Cooper is expected to start in Bosa’s place opposite Chase Young in Saturday’s game against Tulane. Defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones also can play end, if necessary.

Bosa was helped off the field in the third quarter of Saturday’s win over TCU. He returned to the bench later in street clothes.

