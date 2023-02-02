Ohio State faces Wisconsin after Sensabaugh's 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wisconsin Badgers (12-8, 4-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -7.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts the Wisconsin Badgers after Brice Sensabaugh scored 23 points in Ohio State’s 86-70 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Buckeyes have gone 8-2 in home games. Ohio State is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Badgers are 4-6 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buckeyes and Badgers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sensabaugh is averaging 17.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Badgers: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

