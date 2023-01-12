Ohio State hosts Battle and Minnesota

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-8, 0-4 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -14.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Ohio State Buckeyes after Jamison Battle scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-1 at home. Ohio State is third in the Big Ten with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Zed Key averaging 8.1.

The Golden Gophers have gone 0-4 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota gives up 67.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Buckeyes and Golden Gophers face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 10 points and 3.3 assists for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Advertisement

Dawson Garcia is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Gophers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article