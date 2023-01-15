Ohio State hosts Spencer and Rutgers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -3.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts the Ohio State Buckeyes after Cam Spencer scored 23 points in Rutgers’ 65-62 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 10-2 in home games. Rutgers ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 56.5 points per game while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Buckeyes are 2-3 in conference play. Ohio State scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 13.2 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Advertisement

Bruce Thornton is averaging 10 points and 3.2 assists for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article