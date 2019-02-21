Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) vs. No. 24 Maryland (20-7, 11-5)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Maryland looks to give Ohio State its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. Ohio State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers 64-63 on Feb. 7, 2018. Maryland is coming off a 66-65 win at Iowa on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Terrapins points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Anthony Cowan Jr. has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Maryland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Ohio State is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 17-4 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Buckeyes are 7-9 when opponents score more than 61.

DID YOU KNOW: The Maryland defense has allowed only 64.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Terrapins 29th among Division I teams. The Ohio State offense has averaged 70.3 points through 26 games (ranked 218th, nationally).

