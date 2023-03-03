Michigan State hosts Ohio State after Hauser's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts the Ohio State Buckeyes after Joey Hauser scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 80-67 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Spartans are 11-2 on their home court. Michigan State ranks seventh in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Buckeyes are 5-14 in Big Ten play. Ohio State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hauser is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14.1 points and seven rebounds. Tyson Walker is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Buckeyes. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

