COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State opened part of practice to the media for the first time since coach Urban Meyer was put on paid leave, but other coaches and players remained off-limits for interviews.

The first half hour of the Buckeyes’ fourth practice was open for observation and photography, with acting coach Ryan Day staying at the far end of the practice field working with quarterbacks.

Meyer was put on paid leave last week amid questions about what he knew and did about accusations of abuse made against former assistant Zach Smith in 2015. The wide-receivers coach/recruiting coordinator was fired July 24 after his ex-wife sought a restraining order against him.

Around 200 fans rallied in support of Meyer outside Ohio Stadium Monday night.

The Buckeyes open the season Sept. 1.

