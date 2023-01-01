Ohio State pulls away early, beats Northwestern 73-57

EVANSTON, Ill. — Sean McNeil and Justice Sueing each scored 11 first-half points, Brice Sensabaugh added 16 of his 18 points after halftime and Ohio State led by double figures for nearly-33 minutes as the Buckeyes beat Northwestern 73-57 Sunday night.
Northwestern (10-3, 1-1) went into the game ranked No. 7 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 55.7 points per game, and No. 3 in opponents field-goal percentage (35.1%) but it was the Buckeyes defense that was smothering on Sunday.
The Wildcats missed their first six shots before Boo Buie hit a 3-pointer to make it 4-3 but Ohio State ripped off the next 10 points before Buie made another 3 to trim Northwestern’s deficit to 14-6 with 13:01 left in the first half. McNeil hit a jumper 13 seconds later that pushed the lead into double figures for good and sparked a 20-2 spurt that gave the Buckeyes a 34-8 lead when Sueing made two free throws with 4:31 to go before halftime.
Northwestern, which made just three of its first 27 field-goal attempts before hitting 4 of 6 to close the first half, was 0-for-8 shooting to start the second half and Key threw down a two-hand dunk with 15:31 to play that gave Ohio State its biggest lead at 46-18.
Chase Audige led the Wildcats with 16 points, Ty Berry scored 11 and Buie added 10. Matthew Nicholson, who was scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting in 21 minutes, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked two shots.
UP NEXT
Ohio State returns home for a game Thursday against No. 1 Purdue
Northwestern wraps up a six-game home stand Wednesday against Illinois
