As No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State continued to collaborate on some of the most dramatic annual football theater extant, they somehow also staged a rerun Saturday night, even in a different setting with some different lead actors.

Just as in the impossible delirium of 2017 in Columbus, Penn State approached victory, saw victory just up ahead, maybe even touched victory and then did not end up with victory as the Buckeyes absconded away with it, 27-26.

Just as an Ohio State deficit seemed glum in 2017 at 38-27 with 4:52 remaining, so did its 26-14 inconvenience with eight minutes left this time. Just as Ohio State wound up huffing and puffing and winning by one point at 39-38 last time, it wound up wheezing and winning by one point this time.

Except that as quarterback J.T. Barrett assembled a virtuoso fourth quarter in Columbus in his final Buckeyes season, the rally went this time to first-year starter Dwayne Haskins, and to the Buckeyes’ dazzling array of targets — particularly J.K. Dobbins, Binjimen Victor, Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill. And except that a Richter scale of a stadium wound up roaring last October, a heaving collection of 110,889 screamers in Beaver Stadium wound up hushed.

They hushed because Victor, a Floridian junior, turned a routine pass into something magical with 6:42 left when he went on a tour of the left side of the field and wound up in the middle while streaming into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.

And they hushed because, after Ohio State started off 96 yards from the end zone, it ended up making it all the way to a winning score because Dobbins gained 35 yards out of a well-devised screen pass, Campbell improvised his way to a 14-yard gain, and on a simple flip rightward, Hill danced up the right sideline for a 24-yard, game-winning touchdown with 2:03 left.

That left only the final, fourth-down gasp of Trace McSorley’s Penn State offense, which ended whimperingly on a stuffed run on fourth and five. Almost all the way to that point, the idea that every cell of McSorley’s 6 feet and 201 pounds seems marshaled toward the hard art of winning at football got one of its finest recitals, when his know-how became the biggest thing on a field full of talent in a stadium full of screamers.

As Penn State upturned common concepts of which Big Ten team to watch by going ahead, McSorley demonstrated the high-level reading skills of a graduate student in his 32nd college start at quarterback. That reading found its most meaningful byproduct in his habit of taking off on runs, as he did again and again and again until he had 175 yards on 25 carries, the most in the voluminous history of Penn State quarterbacks.

He did have help, largely from wide receiver KJ Hamler, whose two large plays further decorated the game, even as each play also reiterated McSorley’s resourcefulness. They included a 93-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter — when Hamler turned a short route and a textbook throw into a long race, which he won — and a 36-yard pass early in the fourth quarter which set up the touchdown that pushed Penn State ahead.

As offenses averaging 55.5 points and 54.5 points convened, they spent much of the second half with the scoreboard teetering on 14-13, Ohio State. It got that way shortly after halftime when the Buckeyes’ starry offense, gummed up through the first half, got going on a 75-yard drive. It featured the Buckeyes’ great-big line showcasing its mastery. It featured a fourth and one that Dobbins converted straight ahead, although the officials’ spot of the ball met with some disagreement from others on the premises. It had a strong rushing game that gained its 14-13 lead on Dobbins’s 4-yard run which, like much of the journey to the end zone, looked rather convincing.

Whatever diabolical schemes Penn State went into the lab and cooked up, it defused the previously humming Ohio State offense from the get-go clear to halftime. An offense averaging 599 yards spent the first half getting 93. The pretty 7.58 yards per play, ninth-best in the country, reached halftime at a glum 3.1.

As Haskins went from a passer with a season-long symphony of 87 completions in 115 attempts to a spotty thrower with a halftime ledger of 7 for 16 for 62 yards, a Twitter exchange from earlier in the day seemed to play out. In that tete-a-tete across the miles, Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller had said on video, “A couple guys on our team played with him [at Bullis School in Potomac]. They told me if you hit him a lot of times, he’s going to fold.” Haskins, nicknamed Simba, retweeted that with the comment, “You poking the wrong lion buddy.”

Yet poke they did, sometimes getting Haskins to direct the ball into hopeless places filled with blue-shirted defenders. One incompletion midway through the second quarter ended with an engulfing, with Haskins between Miller, Micah Parsons, Robert Windsor and Yetur Gross-Matos, a collective 1,054 pounds of Nittany Lion.