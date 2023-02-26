Ohio State takes on Illinois following Sensabaugh's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois Fighting Illini (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -4.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Illinois Fighting Illini after Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 75-71 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes are 8-6 on their home court. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten shooting 35.8% from deep, led by Felix Okpara shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Illini are 10-7 in conference play. Illinois has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Likekele is averaging 3.9 points for the Buckeyes. Sensabaugh is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Coleman Hawkins is averaging 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

