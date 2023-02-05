Ohio State takes on Michigan, aims to break 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-10, 6-5 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -4; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Michigan. The Wolverines are 8-3 on their home court. Michigan ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.3% from downtown, led by Jace Howard shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Buckeyes are 3-8 in conference play. Ohio State is third in the Big Ten shooting 37.8% from deep. Felix Okpara leads the Buckeyes shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is shooting 54.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Advertisement

Isaac Likekele is averaging 4.1 points for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 17.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article