Ohio State visits Michigan, looks to end road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-10, 6-5 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State will attempt to break its five-game road losing streak when the Buckeyes face Michigan. The Wolverines have gone 8-3 in home games. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 73.2 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Buckeyes are 3-8 in Big Ten play. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zed Key averaging 4.7.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Advertisement

Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article