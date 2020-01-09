Naz Hillmon had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Kayla Robbins scored 17 for Michigan (11-4, 2-2). Hillmon had 18 points and nine rebounds in the first half and Robbins added 10 points as the duo made 11 of 12 shots to help Michigan build a 38-35 halftime lead.
Michigan scored 44 points in the paint compared to 24 for Ohio State and the Wolverines had a 39-25 rebounding advantage. But the Buckeyes pulled ahead by hitting 11 of 22 3-pointers.
