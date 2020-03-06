Ohio State led by double digits the rest of the way, going into halftime with a 48-31 lead and leading by at least 20 after Jacy Sheldon opened the scoring in the third quarter with a 3-pointer.
Kierstan Bell had 16 points, Braxtin Miller added 15 points, Sheldon scored 14 and Madison Greene 12 for the Buckeyes.
Kathleen Doyle led Iowa with 16 points. Makenzie Meyer and Alexis Sevillian added 13 points each, and Monika Czinano scored 11.
