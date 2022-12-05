Ohio State's Smith-Njigba to skip CFP game, will enter draft

The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes’ opener against Notre Dame and played in just two other games. Details on the seriousness of his injury weren’t disclosed through the season.

“I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”