Ohio visits Akron following Castaneda's 32-point game

Ohio Bobcats (11-9, 3-4 MAC) at Akron Zips (14-6, 6-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Ohio Bobcats after Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points in Akron’s 73-68 win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Zips have gone 10-0 at home. Akron ranks sixth in the MAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 3.4.

The Bobcats are 3-4 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks third in the MAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Wilson averaging 6.4.

The Zips and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is shooting 40.9% and averaging 20.6 points for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Wilson is averaging 15.5 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

