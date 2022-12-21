Ohio visits Delaware following Nelson's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio Bobcats (6-5) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-4) Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -3.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces the Ohio Bobcats after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 23 points in Delaware’s 60-59 win against the Rider Broncs. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-1 on their home court. Delaware is 3-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats are 1-4 on the road. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ray is averaging 8.1 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Nelson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Jaylin Hunter is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 assists. Dwight Wilson is averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article