The Bobcats are 11-2 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks third in the MAC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 81-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Mark Sears led the Bobcats with 20 points, and Nathan Scott led the Eagles with 16 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is averaging 15.8 points for the Eagles. Bryce McBride is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.
Sears is averaging 19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Jason Carter is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.
Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
