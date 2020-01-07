Boubacar Toure and Yeikson Montero hit back-to-back field goals to get Eastern Michigan within three, 68-65 with 1:16 left, but Lunden McDay answered with a 3 with :44 remaining. Shamar Dillard hit a 3 to cut the deficit to 3 points again with :36 left, but Preston closed the game out from the line.

Jordan Dartis paced Ohio (9-6, 1-1) with 26 points. McDay added 13 points and Ben Vander Plas and Nolan Foster each contributed 10 points.

Montero finished with 18 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead the Eagles (10-5, 0-2), with Ty Groce adding 12 points and Toure grabbing 10 rebounds.

