Okafor leads Wichita State against Missouri after 27-point performance

Missouri Tigers (7-0) at Wichita State Shockers (4-2)
The Tigers have gone 0-0 away from home. Missouri ranks third in the SEC shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Shockers. Okafor is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.
D’Moi Hodge is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Kobe Brown is averaging 14.0 points for Missouri.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.