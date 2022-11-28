Okafor leads Wichita State against Missouri after 27-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri Tigers (7-0) at Wichita State Shockers (4-2) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts the Missouri Tigers after Gus Okafor scored 27 points in Wichita State’s 83-71 win against the Tarleton State Texans. The Shockers have gone 2-1 at home. Wichita State ranks second in the AAC in team defense, giving up 59.2 points while holding opponents to 35.7% shooting.

The Tigers have gone 0-0 away from home. Missouri ranks third in the SEC shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Shockers. Okafor is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.

D’Moi Hodge is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Kobe Brown is averaging 14.0 points for Missouri.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article