Nathan Knight paced the Tribe (16-10, 8-5) with 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 20th double-double of the season, tops in the nation. Andy Van Vliet and reserve Miguel Ayesa added 12 points apiece, while Luke Loewe scored 10.
UNC Wilmington, which trailed 35-34 at the half, shot 48% from the floor but only 27% from 3-point range (3 of 11). The Seahawks hit 15 of 20 foul shots. William & Mary made half of its 50 shots and 8 of 25 from distance (32%). The Tribe made 6 of 10 free throws.
