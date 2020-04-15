As a freshman, Gibson made 99 3-pointers — a record for a freshman in the league — and was selected to the C-USA All-Freshman Team.
Harkless spent two seasons at Cal State Northridge. The 6-4 guard averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and a Big West-leading 1.7 steals last season. He had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Saint Katherine on Jan. 4 — the first triple-double in school history.
