The Sooners and Ducks are looking for a big splash with new head coaches taking over both programs after the bowl game. The Sooners will have former coach Bob Stoops on the sideline in San Antonio with Brent Venables in waiting. The big question ahead for the Sooners is whether quarterback Caleb Williams will return in 2022. The Ducks may have a depth problem as injuries, player opt-outs and other absences limit the roster before Dan Lanning takes over.