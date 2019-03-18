MONTICELLO, Ark. — Authorities are investigating after a college baseball player from Oklahoma was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say 20-year-old Joseph Cerda Jr. of San Antonio was hit by a dark-colored car Saturday night in Monticello, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. Cerda is a member of Southeastern Oklahoma State’s baseball team, which had played a game Saturday at Arkansas-Monticello.

Police say Cerda and his teammates were walking across a highway to go to a restaurant when he was struck by a car that didn’t stop. Cerda was taken to a hospital in Monticello and later airlifted to a Little Rock hospital.

His condition Monday was not immediately available. No arrests have been announced.

