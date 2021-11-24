Houston Baptist (1-4), meanwhile, ended the first half shooting nearly 60%, sinking 11 of 19 shots but was held to just three field goals in 23 tries through the first 17 minutes of the second half.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Gibson and Tanner Groves ignited an 18-0 run that had the Sooners going from five points down to leading by 13 in just under seven minutes.
Zion Tordoff led Houston Baptist scoring nine of his 11 points in the first half.
___
