Oklahoma hires Jones as WR coach, passing game coordinator

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.
Before his season at Texas Tech, Jones was wide receivers coach at Kansas for three years and was passing game coordinator his final two years there. He was Kansas’ interim coach in the spring of 2021 before coach Lance Leipold was hired.
Jones fills the receivers coach role vacated when Cale Gundy stepped down in August. Gundy had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, but the school said he uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session.
Offensive analyst L’Damian Washington had been interim receivers coach. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has said he’d like to keep Washington on the staff.
