NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma has hired Roy Manning as cornerbacks coach.

The school announced the move Tuesday. Manning was UCLA’s outside linebackers and special teams coach this season when Oklahoma beat the Bruins 49-21. He was linebackers coach under new Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Washington State from the 2015 to 2017 seasons, when the Cougars improved dramatically on defense.

“I couldn’t be more excited to link back up with coach Grinch,” Manning said in a statement. “He’s as good a defensive coordinator as there is — as a motivator and as a teacher. And at the end of the day, stats don’t lie. What he was able to do at Washington State over three years is unbelievable.”

Manning played at Michigan before playing three seasons in the NFL. He has college coaching experience at Michigan and Cincinnati.

