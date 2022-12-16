Oklahoma hosts Central Arkansas following Sherfield's 23-point performance

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-3)
The Bears are 0-3 in road games. Central Arkansas ranks ninth in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Masai Olowokere averaging 4.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.7 points for the Sooners. Jacob Groves is averaging 8.5 points for Oklahoma.
Collin Cooper is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.6 points. Camren Hunter is averaging 16.8 points and four assists for Central Arkansas.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.