Oklahoma hosts Kayouloud and Central Arkansas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-3) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -23.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays the Oklahoma Sooners after Eddy Kayouloud scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 111-78 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. The Sooners are 4-1 on their home court. Oklahoma ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Groves averaging 6.0.

The Bears have gone 0-3 away from home. Central Arkansas is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 54.9% from beyond the arc. Groves is shooting 57.7% and averaging 10.6 points for Oklahoma.

Camren Hunter is averaging 16.8 points and four assists for the Bears. Kayouloud is averaging 15.4 points for Central Arkansas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article