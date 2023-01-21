Oklahoma hosts No. 21 Baylor following George's 27-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baylor Bears (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-7, 2-4 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -2.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Baylor visits the Oklahoma Sooners after Keyonte George scored 27 points in Baylor’s 81-74 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Sooners have gone 6-3 at home. Oklahoma is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 3-3 against conference opponents. Baylor scores 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Sooners and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Adam Flagler is averaging 16 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. George is averaging 17.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article