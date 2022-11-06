Oklahoma hosts Sam Houston to tip off season

Sam Houston Bearkats at Oklahoma Sooners
Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -16.5; over/under is 131
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners host the Sam Houston Bearkats in the season opener.
Oklahoma went 19-16 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Sooners gave up 65.0 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.
Sam Houston went 5-8 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Bearkats averaged 7.5 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.