Oklahoma hosts UMKC following Sherfield's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMKC Kangaroos (4-7) at Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays the UMKC Kangaroos after Grant Sherfield scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 70-66 loss to the Villanova Wildcats. The Sooners have gone 3-1 in home games. Oklahoma is sixth in the Big 12 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Groves averaging 6.9.

The Kangaroos are 0-3 on the road. UMKC is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Sooners. Jacob Groves is averaging 9.3 points for Oklahoma.

Anderson Kopp averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article