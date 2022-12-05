Oklahoma hosts UMKC following Sherfield's 21-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (4-7) at Oklahoma Sooners (6-2)
The Kangaroos are 0-3 on the road. UMKC is 3-6 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Sooners. Jacob Groves is averaging 9.3 points for Oklahoma.
Anderson Kopp averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.
