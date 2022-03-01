The Sooners have gone 10-5 in home games. Oklahoma ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 33.0% from downtown, led by Jake Moser shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
The Mountaineers are 3-13 in conference play. West Virginia is sixth in the Big 12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Gabe Osabuohien averaging 2.2.
The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Oklahoma won the last matchup 72-62 on Jan. 27. Tanner Groves scored 21 points points to help lead the Sooners to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Groves is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.
Taz Sherman is averaging 18.3 points for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 3-7, averaging 55.2 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.
Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 74.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.