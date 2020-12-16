Umoja Gibson, a junior transfer from North Texas, had his best game as a Sooner with four 3-pointers and 14 points, all in the first half.
Max Abmas scored 20 points for Oral Roberts. Kevin Obanor added 16 points and Kareem Thompson had 11.
The Sooners closed the first half on a 17-4 run for a 40-22 halftime advantage and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Oklahoma added the matchup with Oral Roberts after having its first three games canceled or postponed due to positive COVID tests.
The Sooners are 16-2 against the Golden Eagles. ORU’s last win against the Sooners was at home in 1976.
