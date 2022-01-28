The Sooners are 2-3 on the road. Oklahoma ranks third in the Big 12 with 14.9 assists per game led by Jordan Goldwire averaging 3.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Wendell Green Jr. is shooting 39.6% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Auburn.
Umoja Gibson is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals. Groves is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 76.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.
Sooners: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.