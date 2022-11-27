Oklahoma plays Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (5-1)
The Rebels are 6-0 in non-conference play. Ole Miss scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 16.2 points and five assists. Tanner Groves is shooting 55.6% and averaging 10.8 points for Oklahoma.
Matthew Murrell is averaging 15.2 points and two steals for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 12.2 points for Ole Miss.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.