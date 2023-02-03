Oklahoma plays West Virginia on 3-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma Sooners (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma will aim to stop its three-game road slide when the Sooners visit West Virginia. The Mountaineers have gone 9-3 in home games. West Virginia averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Sooners are 2-7 in conference games. Oklahoma ranks third in the Big 12 giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mountaineers. Tre Mitchell is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

Grant Sherfield is averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

