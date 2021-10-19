“You don’t want guys trying to get out of who they are in these moments,” he said. “Don’t try to change, just be confident in yourself and just go be yourself and go play football. It’s really that simple. It’s not easy, but it’s that simple. You’ve got to block all of the things going on and just try to go play great ball and go enjoy it. I thought he did a good job of staying in the moment, being himself.”