Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson (24) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson left Saturday’s game against UCLA after injuring his right leg.

Anderson ran for 10 yards on the final play of the first quarter, then got up slowly. He limped off on his own, and trainers tended to him before he headed to the locker room.

The Sooners led 14-7 when he was injured. Kyler Murray then ran for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to put the Sooners up 21-7.

Anderson ran for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and caught five touchdown passes. He rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown on six carries before the injury.

