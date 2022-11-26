Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels meet in Orlando, Florida

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners play the Ole Miss Rebels at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Sooners are 5-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma is third in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.2 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Rebels have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC with 13.7 assists per game led by Matthew Murrell averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 55.6% for Oklahoma.

Murrell is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 12.2 points for Ole Miss.

