Oklahoma Sooners square off against the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks (8-1) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners take on the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Sooners are 7-2 in non-conference play. Oklahoma averages 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 8-1 in non-conference play. Arkansas ranks ninth in the SEC with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 59.1% for Oklahoma.

Ricky Council IV is averaging 18.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

