Oklahoma St. beats Texas Tech 71-68 on Wright's 3-point play

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson scored 21 points, John-Michael Wright converted a three-point play with 0.4 seconds left and Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 71-68 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight win.
Thompson was 9 of 16 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Quion Williams added 10 points for Oklahoma State (15-9, 6-5 Big 12), which shot 44% overall (26 of 25) and was 14 of 24 (58%) from the free-throw line, including 9 of 18 in the second half.
Jaylon Tyson scored 20 points and Harmon had 19 for Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10). Kevin Obanor added 15 points.
Oklahoma State took the lead with 13:44 remaining in the first half. A Caleb Asberry 3-pointer capped a 9-2 surge that gave the Cowboys their largest lead of the game, 53-38, with 13:48 left to play.
The Cowboys have won five of the last six in the series, including a 52-51 win at home on Thompson’s game-winning 3-pointer with 19 seconds left against the then-No. 12 Red Raiders.
Oklahoma State is on the road against No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday while Texas Tech is at 12th-ranked Kansas State.
