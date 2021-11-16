Bryce Williams added 11 points and Anderson and Kalib Boone each had 10 points for Oklahoma State (3-1). Isaac Likekele had four assists to move into eighth on Oklahoma State’s career list.
Each team turned it over 19 times, but Oklahoma State outscored UMass Lowell 44-24 inside the paint.
Everette Hammond led UMass Lowell (2-1) with 10 points. The River Hawks were held to 36% shooting, including 5 of 21 from 3-point range.
UMass Lowell will play Central Connecticut State on Wednesday, and Oklahoma State will face North Carolina State to close the two-day event in Connecticut.
