Gundy has a 149-69 record in 17 seasons at Oklahoma State. Last season, the Cowboys tied a school record with 12 wins, including a Big 12-best 8-1 conference. They beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finished No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. The two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year has led Oklahoma State to seven 10-win seasons since 2010, and the Cowboys have participated in 16 straight bowl games.

“We’ve already established OSU football as a contender on the national stage,” Gundy said in a statement. “My excitement with our administration and their vision has me looking forward to long-term success on and off the field.”

Last October, Gundy agreed to a deal that will keep him on a perpetual five-year deal at his alma mater.

