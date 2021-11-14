The Cowboys led 38-15 at halftime before the Panthers went on a 15-0 run to start the second half as four different players scored to cut the deficit to eight.
Later, Rondell Walker made a 3 for a 45-33 Cowboys lead with 12:38 left and Oklahoma State led by double figures for the remainder. Twelve players scored for Oklahoma State.
Drell Roberts scored 27 points for the Panthers (0-4) and Dewayne Cox 11.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—