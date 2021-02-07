TEAM LEADERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Cowboys. Isaac Likekele is also a big contributor, putting up 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Jayhawks have been led by Jalen Wilson, who is averaging 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.
BIG 12 BOOST: The Jayhawks have allowed just 68.1 points per game to Big 12 opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 71.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CADE: Cunningham has connected on 41.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.
SLIPPING AT 75: Kansas is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 12-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Jayhawks are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 0-7 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Cowboys are 8-0 when converting on at least 71 percent of its free throws and 4-5 when they shoot worse than that from the line.
DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State is rated second among Big 12 teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.
